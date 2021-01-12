Following the success of the new ballfields opened in Goddard as part of a STAR bond project, the city is expanding on those efforts with the STAR bond phase two addition.
In phase two, approved at the end of December, developer Goddard Sports LLC will introduce five additional competitive synthetic turf baseball/softball fields – geared toward younger athletes – as well as an outdoor sand sports complex (including three sand soccer fields) southwest of the current baseball fields.
Completion of phase two is expected in late 2021 and is estimated to cost $12,587,792. It is also projected to attract between 351,000 and 422,000 visitors per yer and generate direct and indirect employment of 56 full-time equivalent jobs with an annual payroll of $1.9 million.