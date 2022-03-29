In a special “one day only” showing, the 1934 Chevy Roadster that won the 2022 National Grand Roadster competition will be on display at the Larry Lee Memorial Car Show from noon to 4 p.m. April 2 in Goddard.
“Lucille,” which was named America’s Most Beautiful Roadster in the 2022 competition, was worked on by a team from Wichita’s Devlin Rod and Customs. That team included Derby High School graduates Austin and Gage Sacket, who will be on hand for the special showing.
Other activities at the car show will include a kids car building contest, kid zone, raffle and 50/50 drawing. Concessions will also be sold at the free event.
For more details and registration information, visit www.goddardlionscarshow.com.