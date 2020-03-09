The Goddard City Council recently approved a petition for a Community Improvement District (CID) and set a hearing date of March 23. The CID district is comprised of only the property that is currently Tanganyika Wildlife Park in west Sedgwick County.
According to The Times-Sentinel newspaper the CID would allow an assessment of a 2 percent sales tax. The proceeds of the tax are estimated to provide $1.65 million of am $8.3 million expansion project for the park.
The CID tax would be levied for 22 years and would be allocated on a pay as you go basis. Eligible costs would have to be incurred in order to receive funds.