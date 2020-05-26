Through GoCreate, a Koch collaborative and community makerspace located on Wichita State University’s Innovation Campus, more than 10,000 cloth face coverings have been created by an army of more than 1,500 volunteers in the span of about six weeks. The face coverings – a form of personal protective equipment to help safeguard against COVID-19 – have been donated to McConnell Air Force Base, area hospitals, nursing homes and other medical facilities.
Kim McCollum is assistant director of GoCreate. She said her organization has been coordinating with several members of the business community, including the Prairie Quilt Guild and Bella Bonita Designs’ owner Stella Hankins.
For those interested in assisting in production efforts, contact GoCreate at 316-978-2738 or info@gocreate.com.