As of July 24, access to McConnell base housing is shifting to a different gate, which will impact the traffic patterns around McConnell and along South Rock Road. The construction project – which will include gate repairs, security improvements, road enhancements and more – is expected to last through the end of November.
The main gate to base housing, located off the intersection of Rock Road and Arnold Court, will be closed for repairs. All inbound and outbound traffic for base housing will be routed through a security gate off of 31st Street and the terminus of South Arnold Boulevard – which will be open 24/7 during the construction project.