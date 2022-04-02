Loading up thousands of pounds of crawfish by hand after a 10-hour drive might not sound appetizing to most.
For Garland Schlenker, proprietor of Gar Joe’s Crawfish, the work is just a part of the process of doing something he truly enjoys. Schlenker says the idea for starting Gar Joe’s began with a love of the cuisine.
“I love eating crawfish,” Schlenker said. “So it just dawned on me one day that maybe the people around Wichita would like it too.”
Gar Joe’s operates during the crawfish season that runs from January to August, but it can vary. Schlenker says that things like Lent can affect business as well.
“I mean, everybody wants crawfish now,” Schlenker said.
Schlenker has a background in construction and said that starting the business wasn’t too nerve-wracking and was a good opportunity to change up his profession. He was prepared to make the change.
“It requires a lot of equipment,” Schlenker said. “I had a lot of equipment from cooking for family and friends all the time and I was a little nervous doing what I did by getting out of construction, but I was tired. I had a construction business for almost 20 years. My body's tired.”
Food service is not known as a sedentary industry, though, and running Gar Joe’s requires a lot of effort.
“That’s not to say that crawfish is not hard work because I spend over 80 hours a week doing this, and there's a lot of physical work with this like construction,” Schlenker said. “I'm actually getting ready to go pick up 2,000 pounds of crawfish and I have to hand load it and come home and hand unload it and all that stuff.
“But as far as setting the business up I mean, yes, I was nervous, especially going into a completely different field going from construction into food service. There were a lot of unknowns, but I think a lot of common sense just put me at ease.”
That common sense was really just a feeling that if someone who loved crawfish and service to the community started sharing that passion through a business they would be successful.
For Gar Joe’s, that’s been the case.
“I just like to see the smile on people's faces and I thought, you know, this is pretty awesome,” Schlenker said. “I have a following that I have some very loyal customers and they are the most loyal people that I've ever met. They follow me wherever I go and they always show up.”
Schlenker says he is always on the lookout for new places to serve crawfish and hopes to set up in Derby soon and that interested businesses should reach out.
“If any businesses in Derby would like to reach out to me, they're more than welcome. It's not that I don't want to reach out to them, I'm just swamped.”
Gar Joe’s currently operates as a pop-up restaurant in many different places around the Wichita metro area and announces where it will be each week using Facebook. In addition to their pop-up locations, Gar Joe’s also takes orders from customers through their Facebook.
The pop-up model might not be permanent, however.
“I'm actually looking for either a preexisting brick and mortar building that can be like a permanent location, but still have the pop-up and do a mobile service also. I'm just not there yet,” Schlenker said.