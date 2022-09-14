Frontiers in Flight FAQs and Parking Info

Below are answers to a number of general questions regarding the upcoming Frontiers in Flight Airshow at McConnell Air Force Base:
How much do tickets cost?
Tickets for the event are free, though there are premium seats available for purchase at https://event.attendstar.com/event/show/frontiers-in-flight-open-house-air-show-2022.
Will there be handicapped parking available?
Designated portions of the parking lots will be available for handicapped parking, with wheelchair-bound attendees able to fill out a form prior to the event (https://www.frontiersinflight.com/guestinfo#accessibility) for a wheelchair parking pass.
General parking for the 2020 Frontiers in Flight Airshow will be accessible off of Rock Road starting at 9 a.m. the days of the airshow (Sept. 24 and 25).
Hundreds of McConnell Airmen will be working the airshow, and a large contingent of those volunteers will be directing traffic flow and parking.
Parking locations will vary, depending on which direction visitors approach the base from:
Coming from North Rock Road:
Drive south on Rock Road. After Pawnee, enter the right lane and volunteers will direct you to park either on Cessna fields or on to base parking through the main gate.
Coming from South Rock Road:
Drive north on Rock Road. After 47th Street, there will be signs for Air Show Parking. There will be volunteers directing you to enter the side gate at 31st Street or at the main gate.
Coming from West Pawnee:
Drive east on Pawnee. After Woodlawn, there will be signs and volunteers directing you to park on the Cessna field. Follow the cones.
Coming from East Pawnee:
Drive west on Pawnee. Turn left on Rock Road and enter the right lane where volunteers will direct you to Cessna field or on-base parking through the main gate.
Maps are available online at www.frontiersinflight.com/guestinfo.
Is tailgating allowed?
No.
Do I need a military ID?
No, the event is open to the public.
Will I be able to return and leave from the show?
Yes, though guests leaving will have to be processed through the security checkpoint again upon return.
Can I take a ride share to the event?
Ride shares are highly discouraged as there are no designated drop-off or pickup areas.
When are the Thunderbirds performing?
The Thunderbirds are scheduled to close the show at roughly 3:30 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
Are alcoholic beverages allowed?
Alcoholic beverages may be purchased at the event (with I.D.), but not brought into the airshow otherwise.
What are the COVID guidelines?
Currently, there is no mask mandate nor required proof of vaccination/negative test results.
Will there be restrooms and facilities at the show?
Yes, portable restrooms (including handicap-accessible units) will be located throughout the event.
What happens if it rains?
In the event of rain, some flying demonstrations may be delayed. Unless the weather poses a serious threat to the safety of visitors and participants, the show will go on as scheduled in a modified format.
Will there be any shade?
While the open flight line offers no shade, some areas on base (i.e., STEM hangar) will provide a break from the sun.
Will any medical services be provided?
First aid will be available for minor ailments, and on-site medical personnel can stabilize and coordinate further care if necessary.