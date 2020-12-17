Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines recently announced it will offer nonstop flights from Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) to McCarran International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas beginning March 12, 2021.
"New air service is certainly welcome news. Las Vegas is our top destination. Frontier's schedule and low fares will undoubtedly be popular with our travelers. Many thanks to Frontier for being great partners and sticking with us during this difficult year," said Victor White, Director of Airports.
Service is year-round and frequency (twice weekly initially) and times are subject to change. For additional information, visit www.flyfrontier.com.