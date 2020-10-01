Wichita’s Friends University recently announced it will stage an upcoming production of “Alcina” at the Sedgwick County Zoo on Oct. 8, 9 and 11.
“Alcina,” an opera by G.F. Handel, is a gripping tale of entrapment by a beautiful seductive sorceress.
Looking for ways to push forward with new productions amidst the pandemic, Friends sought out opportunities to perform in a wider variety of settings, formats and perspectives – which the zoo provided.
Performances of “Alcina” will start at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8, 9 and 11 and tickets ($10/$15) can be purchased at friends.edu/fineartstickets.