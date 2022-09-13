Friends University recently celebrated a $1 million investment that will go toward technology, labs and cyber scholarships at the college. Sen. Jerry Moran was on hand Sept. 9 as part of the recognition ceremony to give remarks about the future of cybersecurity in Kansas and what support from the Department of Education could mean for both Butler Community College and Friends University cybersecurity students.
The $750,000 grant funds were generated from the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies appropriations bill requested by Moran allowing for Department of Education funds to be allocated to the Friends University cybersecurity program for scholarships, technology and equipment. This will also be achieved through the Wichita Cybersecurity, Education, Research and Training Center in partnership with Butler Community College and industry partner StandardUser.
“Friends University’s award-winning cybersecurity program creates a direct pathway for career readiness in a modern world where cybersecurity is imperative to our daily lives,” said Dr. Amy Bragg Carey, president of Friends University. “We are delighted to be able to give our students the opportunity to learn in a state-of-the-art lab and an ethical foundation, so they have the necessary skills to enter the cybersecurity workforce.”
“Butler is proud of our collaborative, five-year cybersecurity partnership with Friends University,” said Dr. Kimberly Krull, president of Butler Community College. “The federal investment in technology and scholarships is not only a testament to Friends’ outstanding program but the scholarships they are then able to provide Butler will be difference-makers for our graduates as they complete their bachelor’s degree in this ever-changing field of study.”
According to recent data from Cybersddk.org, there were approximately 500,000 open jobs related to cybersecurity between April 2020 and March 2021. Grant funds provided will allow for increased enrollment and retention rates for traditional and non-traditional students in the cybersecurity program, thus creating internship and employment opportunities with the hope of retaining qualified candidates in the state of Kansas.
“It is essential – in both the government and private sector – that we have the tools and workforce to deter and neutralize cyberattacks,” said Sen. Moran. “This investment in Friends University will help train and equip more students to meet our growing cybersecurity needs.”
The celebration also included $300,000 in investments for updated and enhanced state-of-the-art online Connected Classrooms, a new podcast studio, a Bloomberg Terminal suite and the award-winning INTRUST Bank cyber lab in the BTB building.