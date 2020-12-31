Wichita – Friends University recently announced it will be staging a performance of “Working,” a classic musical exploring the hopes and dreams of the average working American. The production will be a livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28-30 and 2 p.m. Jan. 31.
Nominated for six Tony Awards, “Working” has been updated for a modern age, featuring new songs by Tony Award-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as favorites by Stephen Schwartz, Craig Carnelia and James Taylor.
The performance is free to view, though donations are encouraged. For more information, contact the Fine Arts Box Office at 316-295-5677 or finearts@friends.edu.