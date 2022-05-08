In response to recent severe weather events, Friends University will be sponsoring a free webinar for anyone struggling emotionally with anxiety, trouble sleeping or other trauma-like symptoms after the recent tornados that affected the Andover, Rosalia and Wichita communities.
“Recognizing Post Tornado Stress and Trauma” will be hosted by Jana Hinz, LCMFT and trauma specialist, from noon to 1 p.m. May 11. The webinar will be available at https://friendsu.zoom.us/j/97109288578?pwd=OUZMN09oVUp0RzhnZGxIK3RRQ1gvZz09.
The webinars are being provided through the sponsorship of the Friends University Master of Science in Family Therapy Program (MSFT). The MSFT program strives to help families discover a positive change amid personal and relationship struggles through therapeutic services.