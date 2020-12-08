WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An earthquake rattled Wichita on Tuesday — the fourth earthquake in the area in the last two weeks.
The earthquake had an estimated magnitude of 3.0, the U.S. Geological Survey said. It struck Tuesday morning in east Wichita near the enclave of Eastborough. Its epicenter was 3.1 miles (4.99 kilometers) underground, the geological survey said.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage from the quake.
Earthquakes with magnitudes of 2.0 or higher were reported in Wichita on Thanksgiving, Nov. 27 and Nov. 30.
No serious damage was reported from any of those earthquakes.