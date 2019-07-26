Networking and resources await veterans and their families at the upcoming Veterans Awareness Expo.
The fourth annual event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Mid-America All-Indian Center, 650 N. Seneca St., Wichita. The event is free and open to the public.
Features at the expo include a service dog demonstration by Midwest Battle Buddies, horses from Cloud 9 Equine Therapy Foundation, military vehicles, food trucks, VA representatives and more than 50 agencies and programs that serve veterans.
The event is hosted by Vet-To-Vet Support Command, a nonprofit organization, and the Veteran Providers' Coalition of Sedgwick County, which nurtures and connects veterans to resources and service organizations.
At 1 p.m., leaders from McConnell Air Force Base will present an update on the military’s newest tanker, the KC-46 Pegasus. McConnell was the first base to get the Pegasus in January 2019.
On the day of the expo, admission to the Indian Center Museum will be free to active duty military and veterans with discounted $4 tickets to military families.
Veterans are invited to bring an original or certified copy of their DD-214, the military’s official discharge document, to register for safekeeping with the Sedgwick County Register of Deeds. Five free certified copies will be provided. Veterans who are Sedgwick County residents will also receive a veteran and military discount card for use at area businesses listed on www.veteranbargains.com.
The Register of Deeds Office, 525 N. Main #227, offers the above services weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more, visit the Register of Deeds page at sedgwickcounty.org or call 316-660-9400.
For questions about the Aug. 3 Veterans Awareness Expo, contact Patty Gnefkow, president and CEO of Vet-To-Vet Support Command, at 316-992-2247 or patty@v2vsc.org.