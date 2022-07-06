Wichita State University’s College of Health Professions was recently awarded a $100,000 grant from the Patterson Family Foundation to support scholarships for health professions students from rural Kansas counties. The scholarship will be awarded to 10 students during the 2022-23 academic year, helping close the gap of unmet financial needs.
This grant will advance the work of Wichita State to partner with communities, organizations and other universities to offer collaborative solutions to help students and Kansas thrive. With more than 90% of Kansas counties designated as a Health Professional Shortage Area, the grant in support of CHP is significant.