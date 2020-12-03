While still in its relative infancy, the Wichita nonprofit Neighboring Movement is getting a major boost to its mission having recently been rewarded a Thriving Congregations Initiative (TCI) grant – totaling nearly $1 million – from the Lilly Endowment.
Seeking funding
Neighboring Movement Executive Director, co-founder and former Woodlawn United Methodist Church associate pastor Adam Barlow-Thompson noted that being a fairly small nonprofit, the organization had to pair with a larger entity to apply. Neighboring Movement teamed with the United Methodist Health Ministry Fund – an established partner operating out of Hutchinson – on its grant application, which was submitted in June.
In September, recipients of the Thriving Congregations Initiative grants were announced, with Neighboring Movement being one of 92 organizations rewarded grants from a pool of 800 applicants. The grant money received is to be used over five years starting in January 2021.
“Over that five-year period then we will not only get to do that work that we’ve been expanding, our own work,” Barlow-Thompson said, “but we’ll also get to go and meet the other people who are grantees and figure out the best practices around how we can do that work together across the country.”
Focusing on faith-based projects, submitting a grant request to the Lilly Endowment is something Barlow-Thompson said aligned closely with the work of Neighboring Movement.
Empowering communities
Created five years ago (as SoCe Life originally), the Neighboring Movement was formed to help foster asset based community development among churches and empower them and their neighbors.
“A lot of churches have only been trained to engage their neighbors when they are trying to grow their church numerically – so they invite people to their congregation – or they go to serve people in need,” Barlow-Thompson said. “Our approach says both of those have, in many ways, lost some of their effectiveness in our current culture. We think there’s a different approach that’s probably a better method that’s more aligned with our understanding of the gospel and helps the church impact community health.”
The Neighboring Movement method seeks to help churches go into their neighborhoods and discover “hidden gifts” in the community – with the goal to support people doing work the already want to do. In that way, Barlow-Thompson said churches move from being service providers to community connectors – instead of all programs having to be housed out of the church.
Barlow-Thompson noted Neighboring Movement has created a nine-month training curriculum for churches called the “Good Neighbor Experiment.” The GNE is intended to help churches engage their local communities through neighboring, with 50 congregations across Kansas, Nebraska and Texas having gone through trainings since 2017.
Derby’s Woodlawn United Methodist Church – where Barlow-Thompson served as associate pastor from July 2010 to 2016 – is one such church currently going through the GNE curriculum. Woodlawn UMC is part of a digital cohort (due to COVID) that is halfway through its training, which started in August.
Impactful work
With the TCI grant, the funds are intended to help retool churches. To help in those efforts, Barlow-Thompson noted Neighboring Movement will use those funds to continue updating its curriculum (while also making it affordable to churches of various sizes), research the impact of the GNE on community health, provide participating churches access to the Health Fund’s Healthy Congregations resources and hire additional staff.
Regarding staffing, the goal is to recruit 30 facilitators over the next five years to lead regional GNE trainings. Barlow-Thompson said the Neighboring Movement is looking to bring in six such facilitators in year one of the grant, looking to expand its reach (even globally) to continue building on its mission.
“One of the ways that we know that we’re successful is when a church starts to recognize good happening in their community that they didn’t have to start on their own. A church helps facilitate the connections, but then the community starts to take ownership over its own health instead of having to rely on an institution like the church to do that for it,” Barlow-Thompson said. “We believe that communities get stronger when neighbors know each other, and we think the church is uniquely positioned to help facilitate that.”
Examples Barlow-Thompson pointed out included one church helping bring together like-minded organizations in the community to form a Neighborhood Association or efforts that led to connections among neighbors who started hosting a regular joint block party.
During the pandemic, the value of those relationships between neighbors has been accentuated – with both that and the grant giving credence to Neighboring Movement’s mission.
“We didn’t know necessarily what would come of it, but we just kept following that internal drive for community and communities that felt strong because they were connected to each other,” Barlow-Thompson said. “The grant really validates that that work is needed, essential and something that continues to add value to people’s lives.”