The USD 463 recently announced it has hired Heidi Perkins to serve as the next superintendent with the Udall school district. Perkins will take over for current superintendent Dale Adams once he retires at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
Perkins has been with the district since 2020. She currently serves as the Udall Elementary School principal. Prior to her role as a building principal, she served as an assistant principal and athletic director at Mulvane Middle School for four years and as a high school English/Language Arts teacher at Mulvane High School for 16 years. In 2016, she was a regional semi-finalist for the Kansas Teacher of the Year program.