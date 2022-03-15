Newton High School principal Caleb Smith was recently named the Kansas Area 2 High School Principal of the Year. The honor is given by United School Administrators of Kansas (USA Kansas).
Smith joined Newton Public Schools in 2020 after serving as assistant principal and athletic director at Valley Center. Prior to that, he previously served as head girls basketball coach and was an assistant football coach with Derby High School.
With the Area 2 honor, Smith is among the group of finalists for the Secondary Principal of the Year award for Kansas.