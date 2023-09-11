Suzette Cochran was announced as a new assistant principal at Campus High School, which she accepted in May of 2023. Cochran has formerly served as assistant principal at Derby High School. In her career, Cochran has been involved in academic administration since 1999 and has worked in both principal and assistant principal roles.
Former Derby assistant principal joining Campus staff in same role
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
