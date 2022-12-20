flu shot

With a "trifecta" of illnesses circulating in Kansas, health officials advise taking safety precautions and getting updated booster shots.

TOPEKA – Health officials urge Kansans to get booster shots before the holidays, warning of a “trifecta” of illnesses spreading this year, including flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19, and a limited number of hospital beds available to treat these illnesses.

Only 10.2% of Kansans have received a bivalent booster shot, according to data provided by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The number of Kansans who completed a vaccination series is sitting at 57.2%.

