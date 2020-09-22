Much of Mulvane’s downtown strip is empty and dead. But one business is bringing some life — literally.
Rowan’s Flower Shop opened back in 1958. It was a family business for a number of years, one that overcame some big obstacles to get where it is today, says Kimberly DeWald, the shop’s current owner.
The flower shop’s original building burned down in the early 2000s.
“It destroyed absolutely everything,” DeWald said. Dewald took over the shop just over a year ago with her husband. She worked in corporate at Johnson Controls before buying the business.
“So much got consumed [by the fire],” DeWald said. “The business was absolutely decimated. But they wanted to get right back into it.”
That kind of go-getter spirit is what DeWald has continued to bring to the shop. She has plans to expand the shop into the building next door, which she also owns. At one point there were plans to make that space into a donut shop, but that’s changed recently.
“I don’t think [a donut shop] is viable right now, especially during COVID,” DeWald said. “So we are going to punch a hole in the brick between the buildings, and that’s going to be an extension of the flower shop.”
DeWald said she plans to use that space as a “micro-venue,” which could be used for wedding photos, baby showers, or whatever event necessary.
“It’s easily transformable from one event to another,” DeWald said.
“It’ll be great for people who say, ‘We want to get married, but we don’t want to have a big wedding, and we don’t want to go through a tremendous amount of expense or effort. We just want it to be pretty. We want to have pretty pictures with Instagramable backgrounds — that kind of thing.”
DeWald is trying her best to add some new spins to the old flower shop. That includes a new name: Triumph Flower Company, which DeWald plans to phase into sometime soon.
“I think that’s a good, wholesome and strong name to move forward with,” DeWald said. “I feel like it’s time for us to put a fresh name on the place. Thankfully people in town have been really supportive.”
A year into owning the business, DeWald is enjoying watching things take shape. Though the pandemic somewhat held things back, she has no plans to slow down, she said.
“It’s just nice to see things grow. People are calling more, people are coming in more. So I think it’s just a matter of time. COVID slowed us down the way that it slowed down a lot folks, but I do think we’re going to have some fun and new opportunities, and we’re probably going to be looking at things that we never would have thought of before.”