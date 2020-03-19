(Sedgwick County, Kan.) – Sedgwick County officials along with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) have confirmed the first presumptive-positive case of COVID-19 in a Sedgwick County resident. The patient is currently in home isolation, following the guidance of the CDC.
KDHE continues to work with the Sedgwick County Health Department and the CDC to identify and contact people who may have come into contact with the individual while they were infectious and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms. The patient is a female over the age of 60 years old.