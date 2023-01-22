Exploration Place building

Knowledge will be shared among collaboratives as part of the first Microschool Meet-up to be held at Exploration Place on Jan. 26.

WICHITA – Families and educators in the greater Wichita area who have chosen microschooling will gather together to network, share stories and celebrate learning at the Exploration Place (300 N. McLean Blvd.) on Jan. 26.

Hosted by AIM Educational Collaborative, in partnership with Wichita Innovative Schools and Educators (WISE), the family fun day will bring together more than 400 microschoolers. Besides sharing knowledge with others who have made the same educational choice, parents and students will enjoy exploring museum exhibits, learning about science and technology and sharing a pizza lunch.

