Mulvane Fire

While no injuries were reported, a fire in Mulvane early June 13 led to a total loss of a home near the intersection of Pioneer and Centennial.

 COURTESY

Emergency crews were dispatched to a house fire in Mulvane in the early morning hours on June 13.

The fire started at approximately 4 a.m. in a home near the intersection of Pioneer and Centennial. Those in the home at the time were able to escape with no reported injuries. However, the house was a total loss, according to fire crews.

Along with Mulvane Fire Rescue, Derby Fire and Rescue, Sumner Fire District No. 9 and Cowley County Fire District 4 assisted in response to the house fire. Cause of the fire remains under investigation.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags