Emergency crews were dispatched to a house fire in Mulvane in the early morning hours on June 13.
The fire started at approximately 4 a.m. in a home near the intersection of Pioneer and Centennial. Those in the home at the time were able to escape with no reported injuries. However, the house was a total loss, according to fire crews.
Along with Mulvane Fire Rescue, Derby Fire and Rescue, Sumner Fire District No. 9 and Cowley County Fire District 4 assisted in response to the house fire. Cause of the fire remains under investigation.