A fire in downtown Mulvane last Tuesday afternoon was contained to a single building.

Derby and Sedgwick County fire crews responded to the scene at Sundown Train Shop, 121 W. Main St., around 3 p.m. and were able to contain the fire in about half an hour.

The Mulvane News reports that the fire was found on the second floor, where a large apartment is located. A family lives in the apartment, but they were evacuated safely.

Fire officials estimated damages at about $25,000.

No injuries were reported. The origin of the fire is still being investigated.

