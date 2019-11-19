A fire in downtown Mulvane last Tuesday afternoon was contained to a single building.
Derby and Sedgwick County fire crews responded to the scene at Sundown Train Shop, 121 W. Main St., around 3 p.m. and were able to contain the fire in about half an hour.
The Mulvane News reports that the fire was found on the second floor, where a large apartment is located. A family lives in the apartment, but they were evacuated safely.
Fire officials estimated damages at about $25,000.
No injuries were reported. The origin of the fire is still being investigated.