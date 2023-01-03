Opioid Drugs
TOPEKA — Millions in funding for child drug addiction prevention will be poured into Kansas communities where children are more at risk of exposure to opioids and drug abuse.

Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration announced the funding at the end of December, saying the Kansas Department of Health and Environment received nearly $3 million from the U.S. Department of Justice to address problems with opioid and drug overdoses in the state. 

