TOPEKA — Millions in funding for child drug addiction prevention will be poured into Kansas communities where children are more at risk of exposure to opioids and drug abuse.
Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration announced the funding at the end of December, saying the Kansas Department of Health and Environment received nearly $3 million from the U.S. Department of Justice to address problems with opioid and drug overdoses in the state.
The funding will be used in the KDHE’s All Hands on DECK program, which plans on working with Kansas communities that have substance abuse issues.
The project’s mission is to help Kansas children exposed to drugs, along with increasing public safety and reducing overdose deaths. Kansas tribes will be part of the project, including the Iowa, Kickapoo, Potawatomi, and Sac and Fox tribes.
“It is critical that we make resources and help available to stop the impact of drug addiction on our children,” Kelly said in the news release. “This funding will be instrumental in curbing the generational impact drugs have on Kansas families.”
Opioid abuse has been a growing problem in the state. A September KDHE report on opioid vulnerability reported a quick rise in Kansas drug overdose deaths over the last 10 years, with a 73.5% rise in these deaths from 2011 to 2020. More than half of overdose deaths in 2020 were related to opioids. Of these 254 opioid deaths, 64.3% involved synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl.
Statistics released by KDHE in a 2021 summary showed a similar increase in opioid cases and drug-related deaths. In 2021, Kansas had the highest number of drug-related deaths recorded in the last 20 years, with opioid cases nearly doubling between 2020 and 2021.
The number of accidental deaths caused by drugs went from 432 cases in 2020 to 635 cases in 2021. Opioids were involved in 416 of these deaths in 2021, compared with 239 similar deaths in 2020. Kansas counties most at risk of opioid overdoses included Labette, Sedgwick, Allen, Harper, Crawford, Brown, Wilson, Leavenworth, Shawnee, Douglas and Atchison, along with several others.
Kelly’s office estimated that 140,860 children across the state live with caregivers who have substance abuse issues, and that about 5,155 Kansas infants are born exposed to substances every year. Children growing up in drug-endangered environments are more likely to face health issues, such as diabetes and heart disease, and also more likely to experience substance abuse issues, according to Kelly’s office.
“This important All Hands on DECK funding is an investment in Kansas children and a lifeline for family members with substance use disorder,” KDHE State Health Officer Joan Duwve said in the news release. “The funds will provide the support needed to implement DECK coalitions in six funded communities and will help to increase education and awareness of drug-endangered children in Kansas.”
Visit PreventOverdoseKS.org for resources, epidemiological data and information on Kansas’ efforts to prevent drug overdose. Those in need of assistance can call Kansas’ SUD hotline at (866) 645-8216 or visit FindTreatment.gov to locate treatment services.