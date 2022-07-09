WICHITA – As the leaves begin to change and fall temperatures begin to drop, five new gardening classes are slated to be offered for August at the Sedgwick County K-State Research and Extension Office. The classes will inspire and educate those looking forward to the upcoming change in seasons. Presented in partnership with the Wichita Public Library, the Fall Gardening Series classes offer a variety of timely gardening topics for attendees.
“The fall is the ideal time to plant and prepare our gardens for future success, yet many people often overlook this critical time of year for their gardening projects,” says Matthew McKernan, K-State Research & Extension Agent in Sedgwick County, and one of this fall’s presenters. “These gardening classes will help teach gardeners how to make the most of the fall gardening window.”
The free classes are being offered both in person and online via Zoom, Aug. 2 through Sept. 1. From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, the classes will be held in person at the Alford Branch Library (3447 S. Meridian Ave., Wichita); and classes will be presented virtually through Zoom on Thursdays at the same time.
The fall class schedule and topics include:
• Aug. 2 and Aug. 4: Pollinator Gardens Inspired by the Kansas Prairie – Cindy Vadakin
Learn how to use perennials, ornamental grasses, roses and more to create a year-round habitat for pollinators around your home. Join Extension Master Gardener Cindy Vadakin as she takes pollinator plant inspiration from the Kanza Prairie and the Tallgrass Prairies of Kansas in order to create a space for pollinators in your own backyard. Discover plant combinations that will create continuous blooms for the most impactful pollinator garden.
• Aug. 9 and Aug. 11: A Garden Without Birds is not Complete – Karen Sanders-West
Learn how to enhance your garden with cheerful colors and songs of birds. Join Extension Master Gardener Karen Sanders-West as she provides tips on the birds that like our Kansas gardens, and the food, water and shelter in the landscape that attracts them. You’ll also get highlights of other wildlife that you may discover in your garden, including the good, the bad and the ugly.
• Aug. 16 and Aug. 18: Becoming a Lazy Gardener – Debra Harries
Are you tired of maintaining the landscape you think you "should" have? Join Extension Master Gardener Debra Harries as she shares tips, tricks and hacks that can transform your yard into a joyous and beautiful place, all with less maintenance. Learn ways to manage your landscape so nature helps you in doing the work.
• Aug. 23 and Aug. 25: Fall Lawn Care: Tips for Growing the Best Lawn on the Block – Matthew McKernan
Fall is the most important time of year to care for a Tall Fescue lawn. What should you be doing to your lawn to help ensure a healthy, greener lawn next summer? Horticulture Agent Matthew McKernan from the K-State Research & Extension Office in Sedgwick County will share the keys to lawn health and what schedule to follow in order to have the best lawn on the block.
• Aug. 30 and Sept. 1: Dealing with Soil Problems – Butch Ewing
When growing anything – from grass to trees – healthy soil is a key component to your success. In order to grow healthy plants, the first step is understanding and creating a healthy soil. Join Extension Master Gardener Butch Ewing as he discusses soil composition, and provides some ideas for amendments that can help improve your plant growth.
The classes are free, but pre-registration is required. Register online at https://wichita.evanced.info/signup or by calling the Wichita Library at 316-350-3261.
Following each presentation, the recordings will be available on the Wichita Public Library's YouTube channel.
The classes are a joint project of the K-State Research & Extension – Sedgwick County Master Gardener Volunteer program and the Wichita Public Library. For more information, contact Matthew McKernan at 316-660-0140 or mckernan@ksu.edu.