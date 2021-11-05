Wichita’s Josh Rannels has noticed the increased outdoors activity in the wake of the pandemic, and he wants to help.
Having lived in several different parts of the country, Rannels knows it can be a struggle getting established in a new area. That is part of the reason he helped start the Public Hunting – Kansas Facebook group, which was created for hunters to share public land experiences, general advice and the rules and regulations to follow.
“A lot of people can kind of be intimidated to get out there and know what they’re doing. I think it can be a great resource,” Rannels said. “I feel like it can be a guideline for the new, upcoming generation of hunters and allow people to see that with a little bit of determination they can do everything they set out to do.”
Public Hunting – Kansas was launched in July 2021 and has 1,600 members as of Oct. 29. There are a number from Derby – and even some from as far as Canada. While there can be some rivalry between regional hunters, Rannels said one of the goals of the group is to eliminate some of that to foster the sharing of knowledge (i.e., the best areas to hunt pheasants) to help more potential hunters.
“I hope that more people can kind of grow together and squash that rivalry,” Rannels said. “That makes it more inviting for everybody.”
Given his past experiences, Rannels knows how much prior knowledge of the land can help, which was part of the drive behind starting the Facebook group. Additionally, the group is not strictly to share information between hunters. It is open to those interested in fishing and trapping as well.
With the group still being relatively new, Rannels said there are no plans to do in-person events at this time, but if it continues growing he said administrators may consider doing charitable events and guided public hunts.
Currently, Rannels noted there tends to be more focus on the trophy picture than the hunt itself, but he is hopeful information shared among group members can help shine a light on how rewarding hunting on public land can be.
“I just kind of want people to see that if you put in a little bit of legwork you can accomplish just as much, if not more, on public land. It can be even more rewarding than if you were just to pay an outfitter to show up and hunt and they do all the work for you,” Rannels said. “Do a little research, do a little work and you can have plenty of success.”
For more information on where to hunt on public land, visit ksoutdoors.com/Hunting/Where-to-Hunt.