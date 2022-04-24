WICHITA – Exploration Place, the Sedgwick County Science and Discovery Center, recently unveiled “Health Inside Out,” a new state-of-the-art permanent exhibit that encourages health education and health care workforce development.
More than three years in the making, the 3,500-square-foot, $1.5 million addition includes 16 hands-on interactive experiences, including:
- Whack-a-Virus – a pandemic-inspired version of Whack-a-Mole
- Emotional Roller Coaster – a motion-based simulator exploring mental health themes
- Health Heroes – educational play inside a real EMS helicopter (donated by Bell)
- Skeleton Mirror – an augmented reality look at your own skeleton
- What’s My Job? – a wheel of fortune encouraging health care career exploration
- Operation – a life-sized version of the classic children’s game
- Nutrition Skee-ball – where points are scored for healthy eating
- That’s Too Loud – an interactive scream booth that teaches hearing protection
- Giant Eye – where guests control the movement of a 6-foot diameter eyeball
- Everybody Move - an augmented reality game encouraging exercise and heart health
According to America’s Health Rankings, Kansas has experienced the largest decline in national health rankings of any state in the past 30 years. From the eighth healthiest state in 1991, Kansas was ranked just 29th in 2021. “Health Inside Out” aims to reverse that trend by promoting healthy behaviors and helping prepare the health care workforce of tomorrow.
“We want to inspire a fascination with the human body in people of all ages,” said Adam Smith, president and CEO of Exploration Place. “And what better way to do it than through the kind of fun, interactive, science-based exhibits that are the signature of Exploration Place?”
The presenting sponsor of “Health Inside Out” is the University of Kansas School of Medicine-Wichita, with the support of more than 50 total donors making the exhibit possible.
“Helping our youth and their families learn how their bodies work and maintain a healthy lifestyle is very important to our educational mission at KU School of Medicine-Wichita,” said Garold Minns, M.D., dean, KU School of Medicine-Wichita. “In the process, we hope some youngsters will become interested in various health care careers.”
For Exploration Place hours and ticket information, visit exploration.org.