As part of the Kansas State Department of Education’s Sunflower Summer program, Kansas students and families will once again be able to visit Wichita’s Exploration Place for free this summer. This marks the third year the science center has participated in the program.
Families with children in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade can download the Sunflower Summer app to receive free all-access passes, good for one visit to Exploration Place over the summer. The KSDE program will run through August 13.
Passes offered through the Sunflower Summer program will include access to all permanent exhibits, live science shows, unlimited dome theater movies as well as Exploration Place’s new seasonal summer exhibits, “Circus! Science Under the Big Top” and “Pixel Palace.”
“Circus! Science Under the Big Top” (running through Sept. 4) showcases the science behind the spectacle of the circus. Visitors will learn the tricks of the sword swallower, uncover the illusion of the flea circus and discover the psychology of common circus sounds. “Circus”includes two harnessed attractions, which are first come, first served. The High Wire is a 9-foot-tall tightrope, and Elastic Acrobatics gives guests a taste of life as a trapeze artist through bungee cords and a trampoline.
Meanwhile, “Pixel Palace” (showing now through Oct. 22) features the advanced technology of motion sensors, touch screens and projection displays to create an immersive game room experience. Guests will be able to create fantasy artwork that comes to life, interact with a modernized Lite-Brite and explore a motion-reactive wall to learn about kinetic energy in a one-of-a-kind interactive gallery.
Additionally, guests can watch “The Magic of Science” live show while at Exploration Place. Two films, “Sea Monsters” and “Kansas: An Immersive Dome Experience” will also be rotating showings in the dome.