Pixel Palace EP

 

Guests will have the chance to engage in an interactive lesson on kinetic energy through the motion-reactive wall that is part of Exploration Place’s current “Pixel Palace” exhibit.

 COURTESY/EXPLORATION PLACE

As part of the Kansas State Department of Education’s Sunflower Summer program, Kansas students and families will once again be able to visit Wichita’s Exploration Place for free this summer. This marks the third year the science center has participated in the program.

Families with children in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade can download the Sunflower Summer app to receive free all-access passes, good for one visit to Exploration Place over the summer. The KSDE program will run through August 13.

