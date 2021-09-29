After a year off, the Rose Hill Fall Festival is set to make its return Oct 8-10, 2021, and according to festival chair Lovina Finders the community is more than ready for it.
“This is probably the most excited the town’s been about it,” Finders said. “Last year was the first one since the ’70s that we’ve missed. We’ve had a tornado, we’ve had a snowstorm, we’ve had 90-degree weather; we’ve never cancelled until last year.”
While there will be a handful of traditional activities like the parade, craft fair and family-friendly fun (i.e., turtle races, pony rides, petting zoo, etc.), a new year will bring new events.
Finders noted the festival traditionally starts with a chili feed and cook-off kicking things off on the Friday of the festival. While that will still be happening this year, the big draw will be a concert featuring “The Voice” competitor Savanna Chestnut which will start at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Morning Grit Farms.
Saturday’s “the big day” of the festival, Finders said, with the parade and craft fair taking place that day, along with a car show, tractor pull and more. Also, new to the proceedings this year, is a demolition derby and races that will be held at
2 p.m. Oct. 9 just east of Shorty Cox Park. There will also be a Party at the Pond (on School Street) from 6 to 10 p.m., with a DJ and beer garden.
Closing out the festival, a community picnic will be held at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 10 featuring some more fun and games – including an archery range and “Money in the Hay” search at noon. The annual fishing derby will then wrap up the slate of activities.
Events will be held at a number of locations, though Finders noted the festival is mostly contained to the south end of Rose Hill. The majority of activities are mostly covered with the cost of a festival button ($2), but Finders noted there are additional costs for some – including the Savanna Chestnut concert, cornhole tournament and demolition derby.
From the parade to the competitive events, Finders noted the anticipation has been growing among all taking part in this year’s festival.
“Not only is the committee so excited about bringing the festival back this year, but the whole town is just jittery waiting for all the events and participating,” Finders said. “We’ve had more participation than we’ve ever had before with the events and people helping to plan.”
For information and a full schedule for festival activities, visit www.rosehillfallfestival.com.