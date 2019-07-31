In honor of 50 years since the United States’ first moon landing, Lake Afton Public Observatory is accepting submissions for a moon photography contest.
Any photograph involving the moon will be accepted, whether it’s an image of a singular lunar phase or a composite image of several phases. There is a limit of two entries per person.
Finalist selections will be displayed at the observatory from 4 to midnight Saturday, Aug. 10 during Astro Fest. The public will vote for a winner.
The photographer whose entry receives the most votes will be awarded a gift card to MJ Lens Rentals. All finalists will be able to take large prints of their photos home.
The deadline to submit photos is 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Entries can be emailed to photography@lakeafton.com. Contest rules can be found online at lakeafton.com.