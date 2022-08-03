ESU Honors
COURTESY

EMPORIA – Emporia State University will close the doors on its Center for Early Childhood Education after the upcoming school year, making it one of the only state universities without any kind of on-campus child care.

This shutdown is happening in the midst of a national child care crisis. In Lyon County, there are between 21-30 children per opening at a child care facility as of 2021, according to Child Care Aware of Kansas.

