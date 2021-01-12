A new year brings with it a new employment forecast from the Wichita State University Center for Economic Development and Business Research. While Kansas and the Wichita metropolitan area (including Sedgwick, Butler, Harvey, Kingman, and Sumner counties) saw sharp drops in employment numbers in 2020, the rebounding trend from late in the year is projected to continue into 2021, according to the latest forecast.
In 2019, total employment in Kansas increased to 1,423,200 workers and unemployment moved to its lowest level since 1978. Meanwhile, employment in the Wichita metropolitan area grew 1.8 percent to 305,100 workers that same year, while the unemployment rate reached a twenty-year low of 3.4 percent.
Nine years of declines in unemployment ended in the second quarter of 2020, though, as Kansas saw the single largest one-quarter employment contraction in state history due to COVID-19. The unemployment rate rose from 2.9 percent in March 2020 to 11.9 percent in April 2020. In Wichita, those effects were even greater as the unemployment rate spiked to 17.7 percent in April 2020 – with employment declining by more than 27,000 workers in the second quarter.
Moving into the third quarter of 2020, employment across the state and Wichita metropolitan area began to rebound. Statewide, 45,000 jobs were added (10,400 in Wichita) with the unemployment rate in Kansas and Wichita hitting nearly identical numbers – 6.8 and 6.7 percent respectively.
Growing employment trends are expected to continue on a more modest scale into 2021 at both the state and regional level, though economic uncertainty is projected to remain high until the COVID vaccine is administered to the full population.
Kansas and Wichita’s average employment increase is projected to be 0.7 percent in 2021 – adding 10,000 jobs at the state level and 2,000 jobs in the Wichita metro. A faster than expected national recovery from the pandemic could boost employment growth (to one percent statewide and 1.4 percent in Wichita), while a slower recovery could drop the growth rate to .4 percent in Kansas and potentially keep things flat around Wichita.
Trends for specific industry sectors are projected as follows:
• Kansas production sectors are forecast to decline by 0.2 percent, while Wichita may see a greater drop of 1.7 percent due to losses in the manufacturing sector.
• Trade, transportation and utilities employment is projected to increase at about the same rate in the state and Wichita (1.4 versus 1.7 percent). Transportation and utilities is forecast to grow 2.4 percent in Wichita and reach a new peak in 2021.
• Seeing the sharpest contraction amid the pandemic, the service sector is projected to have the fastest growth in 2021 – increasing just shy of two percent both at the state and metro levels. Leisure/hospitality and education/health services are the sectors projected to have the quickest rebounding, anticipated to increase 4.6 and 2.9 percent in Wichita respectively (with nearly identical rates as Kansas overall). That will be a welcome trend after the latter saw a 13 percent decline in employment in 2020.
• Government sectors are also projected to see little growth, either contracting by 1.7 percent at the state level or remaining flat across Wichita.