Experience El Dorado, the El Dorado Convention and Visitors Bureau, is inviting hungry diners in the area to its inaugural Foodie Tour taking place around the city from June 21 to 27.
Chefs, restaurants and food trucks from El Dorado will be creating specialized dishes and menus for the week-long event intended to highlight local businesses.
“Across the state, many small and local businesses struggled during the COVID pandemic. We want to keep encouraging everyone to support local, family owned businesses. They’re what makes each community unique,” said Javan Gonzalez, destination services coordinator with Experience El Dorado. “El Dorado has a unique dining culture and many hidden gems that people in the Wichita metro area haven’t experienced. We wanted to showcase our local talent while also giving people a reason to get out of their comfort zone and try something new.”
Participating restaurants and food trucks will be open during normal business hours and serving up dishes ranging from avocado toast to sushi.
Interested diners can download a Foodie Tour passport, which lists participating restaurants, featured dishes, pricing and hours of operation. Giveaways are also planned for diners. With a restaurant selfie/picture of featured meals, diners can be entered for a prize drawing as long as they tag the Experience El Dorado page and use the hashtag #ExperienceElDo.
To download a passport or for more information on the Foodie Tour, visit www.eldoks.com/191/Experience-El-Dorado.