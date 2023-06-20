Gov. Laura Kelly’s Early Childhood Transition Task Force is set to embark on a statewide community engagement tour this summer to discuss challenges Kansas communities face in supporting children in their earliest years.
The task force will visit nine cities across the state, including a stop at Child Start in Wichita (1002 S. Oliver St.) at 2 p.m. June 27. Meeting topics will include successes and challenges affecting the early childhood sectors in each community. Open to the public, families, service and care providers, community leaders, and business representatives are encouraged to attend and provide feedback.