Wichita’s first drone light show is coming to Exploration Place the opening weekend of Riverfest, June 4 and 5.
Known as the “fireworks of the future,” the show will provide breathtaking views of 200 synchronized drones, choreographed with music to create a mesmerizing experience above the Keeper of the Plains.
Firefly Drone Shows, one of the most experienced operators in the nation, is coordinating the technical program. Their swarm of computer-controlled drones will display a series of animated scenes reaching up to 400 feet tall, dwarfing even the Epic Center at 320 feet. The content of the show will reflect local themes, including a giant Wichita flag in the sky. Starting at 10 p.m. each night, the spectacle will culminate with a special lighting of the Keeper of the Plains fire pots.
Like a fireworks display, the drones will be freely visible from locations up to five miles away. However, the design of the show is optimized for presentation to spectators on the Exploration Place grounds, where a sound system will synchronize music to the movement of the drones.
“Until recently, shows like this have been limited to major events such as the Olympics and Super Bowl,” said Adam Smith, President of Exploration Place. “Not only will this launch the 50th Riverfest in spectacular fashion, it means the Air Capital of the World can take pride in being one of the first cities to have a drone show.”
“Wichita Riverfest is thrilled to partner with Exploration Place in celebrating our 50th anniversary by lighting up the sky in a new and innovative way,” said Jenny Venn, Director of Marketing and Communication at Wichita Festivals. “We’re certain this will be an unforgettable family favorite.”
More information, and prime viewing tickets for the Exploration Place grounds, are available at www.ICTdroneshow.com. Tickets include access to the Exploration Place exhibits and a program of live music, demonstrations, games, local vendors and other entertainment.