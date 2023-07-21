This fall and winter, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will be offering more than 350 individual special hunt opportunities. Such opportunities include access to public and private lands not normally open to hunting (i.e., select refuge areas).
Application is now open for the special hunts, with random drawings determining who will have access. First draw (for September/October hunts) will be Aug. 7, second draw (for November/December hunts) is Sept. 25 and third draw (for January/February hunts) is Dec. 11.