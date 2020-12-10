After its seven-year “Shock the World” campaign, Wichita State raised $307.8 million from alumni and other donors — surpassing its initial goal of $250 million.
The most notable achievements from the “Shock the World” campaign, according to a university release:
- Increasing scholarships by 40%, providing a total of $8.1 million in annual payouts to Wichita State students.
- Raising more than $30 million to build a new home for the W. Frank Barton School of Business. Ground was broken in October for Wayne and Kay Woolsey Hall, named for the Wichita couple who made the lead gift to the facility.
- Raising $16.6 million for three athletic projects — a new Student-Athlete Center, renovations to Charles Koch Arena and the final phase of the Eck Stadium development plan.
- Enhancing funding for the Dorothy and Bill Cohen Honors College, with the Cohens committing $7.25 million to the college (as well as $250,000 to University Libraries.)
- Securing $83 million in new and received planned gifts, which are gifts donors designate from their estates.
Throughout the campaign, 32,056 donors contributed, with 45 giving $1 million or more and 314 giving $100,000 or more. The three largest donations came from the Woolseys, the Cohens, and from gifts made by Koch Industries — the Fred and Mary Koch Foundation and the Charles Koch Foundation.