The Dole Institute at the University of Kansas is calling on veterans and families to submit personal stories and photos of service men and women with ties to Kansas.
The institute will permanently install a large digital, interactive display, which will pay tribute to Kansas veterans from World War II to today.
These submissions will later be prominently displayed in the institute’s Kansas Veterans Virtual Memory Wall, with a planned dedication in Nov. 2021.
The public may complete veteran profile submissions through the Kansas Veterans Virtual Memory Wall website. In late 2021, with the planned dedication around Veterans Day, eligible veterans will be featured in the halls of the Dole Institute alongside Bob Dole and thousands of other Kansas veterans, as well as on the online portal.
For questions about veteran eligibility or the submission process, email kansasveterans@ku.edu or call 785-864-4900 during business hours Monday through Friday.