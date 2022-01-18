WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Labor announced recently that its Veterans’ Employment and Training Service will extend its traditional Transition Assistance Program curriculum beyond the active military installations it currently serves to at least 50 locations in at least 20 states to expand their efforts to improve employment-related outcomes in areas where large veteran populations face high rates of unemployment.
The five-year Off-Base Transition Training (OBTT) pilot program began Jan. 18, and offers 10, two-hour, instructor-led employment skills and workforce development workshops for veterans, including veterans serving currently in the Reserve Component (National Guard and Reserve members), and their spouses. The core curriculum has four modules offered in-person and virtually.
Beginning Jan. 24, VETS will offer 10 virtual workshops. Participants may choose the modules that best meet their needs and schedule. They can also attend as many, or as few, of the workshops as they like. Virtual courses will be offered to veterans regardless of their location.
VETS will start the pilot at eight locations in California, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas, chosen using current annual unemployment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The agency plans to expand the pilot to at least 50 locations.
In its effort to help veterans and their spouses to join the civilian workforce, Employment Resource Coordinators will work with partner organizations to host the workshops in each state, and coordinate and schedule training. They will also offer referral services to local agencies, such as American Job Centers and interested partner organizations that meet requirements needed to host workshops. Organizations interested in hosting workshops should contact VETS-OBTT@dol.gov or their VETS’ state director.
Veterans looking for more information or to enroll in an online workshop can visit www.dol.gov/agencies/vets/programs/tap/off-base-transition-training.