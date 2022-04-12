The seventh annual Doc Sunback Film Festival will be held in Mulvane once again from April 29 through May 1 at the Pix Theater.
Festivities will start with a mini car show outside the theater beginning at 5:30 p.m. April 29, with a variety of screenings planned over the three-day festival – including the debut of eight Hutchinson Community College student films.
Other scheduled activities include a filmmakers roundtable at Empire Tacos from 11 a.m. to noon April 30 and an awards ceremony starting at 8:30 p.m. that
same day.
For more information on tickets and films being shown, visit docsunbackfilmfest.com.