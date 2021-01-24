Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell, representing Derby and the entire fifth district, made his recommendations for appointment to the district’s newly reformed Citizen’s Advisory Board at the county commission meeting on Jan. 20.
Individuals recommended and approved for appointment to the fifth district CAB included Patrick Lockwood, Brad Smith, Neil Fogg, David Sowden, Wade Moore, Tanya Jacobucci, Janet Theoharris, Amanda Amerine, John Nicholas and Fred Pinaire.
Howell noted he received 20 applications from individuals interested in serving on the board and is still looking to fill one seat at this time. For more information on future CAB activity, visit boards.sedgwickcounty.org.