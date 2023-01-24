Exploration Place dino exhibit

Expedition: Dinosaur, an exhibit at Exploration Place in Wichita, runs now through May 7, 2023.

Exploration Place has turned back the clock to the Cretaceous Period 66 million years ago with Expedition: Dinosaur, an exhibit that runs now through May 7.

Visitors will walk among jaw-dropping, life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, including the fearsome T-rex, the majestic Torosaurus and the heavily armored Ankylosaurus.

