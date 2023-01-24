Exploration Place has turned back the clock to the Cretaceous Period 66 million years ago with Expedition: Dinosaur, an exhibit that runs now through May 7.
Visitors will walk among jaw-dropping, life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, including the fearsome T-rex, the majestic Torosaurus and the heavily armored Ankylosaurus.
This is the first big dinosaur exhibit since 2016 at Exploration Place. As part of the experience, guests can unleash their inner artist with Sketch-a-saurus, where they can see their own dinosaur creation come alive on a giant projection display.
Admission to Expedition: Dinosaur is free for members or included in the price of general admission.