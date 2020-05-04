The Wichita-Sedgwick County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission will hold a hearing on May 21 to consider the creation of an entertainment district at the old Sutherland location west of K-15 Highway on the north side of East MacArthur Road.
Zoned for limited industrial use currently, an application has been received to establish the MacArthur Planned Unit Development to permit transition of the former Sutherland property to an entertainment center/tavern and drinking establishment. While not formally received in writing, planning department staff have received verbal indication that this will be the new location for Club Rodeo (which was formerly located at 10001 E. Kellogg Dr.).
Staff are generally in favor of this development, with one major request to add a second access point to the property in question (as it is currently only accessible from one point driving west on East MacArthur Road).
A hearing on this zoning change will be held no earlier than 1:30 p.m. May 21. For more information or to submit comments for the hearing ahead of time, email BPagan@wichita.gov or call 316-268-4421.