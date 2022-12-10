According to The Ark Valley News, Crain Development LLC has backed out of a plan to bring 3D-printed homes to Valley Center for the time being.
Crain failed to close the sale of property for intended development, with Valley Center moving instead to sell to Air Capitol Industrial Park. The city property sold includes 20 acres, which the new buyer intends to use for single-family and multi-family homes – though city staff noted Air Capitol could sell some of the land to Crain in the future to develop the 3D homes.