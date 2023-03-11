Medical Marijuana

Several marijuana bills have been introduced this legislative session, but proponents of legalization worry these bills will die like previous legislation.

 COURTESY

TOPEKA — The future of marijuana in Kansas is still dubious. 

Sen. Mike Thompson, a Shawnee Republican and chair of the Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee, said he wasn’t willing to rush forward with any form of marijuana legislation, such as Senate Bill 171

