Looking to get an early start on the spring growing season? The Sedgwick County 4-H Extension Office can help as it is preparing to host the 2023 Design and Grow Gardening Workshop on March 4. Workshop activities will be held at the Sedgwick County Extension Education Center 4-H Hall (7001 W. 21st St. N., Wichita).
Morning lectures, from 9 a.m. to noon, will offer ideas and information for beginning and expert gardeners alike. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn, collect new ideas and find inspiration for both their garden and landscape.
Lecture topics of the workshop will include:
- Understanding Climate to Become a Better Gardener – Dick Elder, Sedgwick County Extension Master Gardener
- Environmental Issues for Ornamental Plants – Tim McDonnell, Kansas Forest Service Community Forester
- How Insects and Mites Overwinter – Dr. Ray Cloyd, KSU Professor of Entomology
- Accessible Gardening – Calla Edwards, KSRE-Butler County Horticulture Agent
- Designing Drought Tolerant Landscapes – Kay Drennen, Sedgwick County Extension Master Gardener
- Maximizing Space in Your Small Food Garden – Rebecca McMahon, KSRE-Sedgwick County Horticulture Agent
- Monarch Butterfly, Rock Star of the Insect World – Dennice Craig, Sedgwick County Extension Master Gardener
Additionally, this year, there will be three gardening workshops offered during an afternoon session from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Gardners eager to get hands-on experience are encouraged to attend those workshops, which will go over seed starting, lawn mowing and composting. Space is limited for the afternoon workshops, with separate registration required.
Cost to attend the Design and Grow Gardening Workshop is $10 for the morning lectures (through Feb. 24) and $20 for an afternoon workshop. Prices increase by $5 each on Feb. 25. To register or for more information, visit http://www.tinyurl.com/designandgrow2023.
The Design and Grow Gardening Workshop is sponsored by the Sedgwick County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers. All proceeds support the Sedgwick County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer program, which focuses on community outreach and education related to gardening.