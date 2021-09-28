Five Derby residents earned recognition at this year’s Kansas State Fair.
Katrina Turner finished 11th in the 14th division in the market lamb showing. She also finished eighth in the 20th division. In the breeding ewe showing, she earned 10th in the 28th division.
Her sister, Danielle, earned seventh in the 29th division.
Brady Hoffman finished eighth in the 24th division of the breeding ewe showing and seventh in the 30th division.
In the arts, Skip Kreibach earned the Hutchinson Art Center Special Award for his entry in the “any medium” contest of paintings and drawings.
Janet Burge also represented Derby well in the arts, taking home nine top-three finishes in multiple different categories. Most of her entries were watercolor works.