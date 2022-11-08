The local Parents as Teachers program in Derby was recognized and designated as a Parents as Teachers (PAT) Blue Ribbon Affiliate by the Parents as Teachers National Center Inc. This means that the Derby PAT program completed the PAT’s Quality Endorsement and Improvement Process and earned the highest distinction.
Being named a Blue Ribbon Affiliate affirms that Derby’s program is among the highest quality programs of the home visitation and parent education field, implementing the evidence-based Parents as Teachers model with fidelity and quality. To receive the Blue Ribbon Endorsement, the Derby program had to undergo a rigorous self-study and review process.